Rama's Fourth Term: Albania's Election Controversy

Edi Rama secured a historic fourth term as Albania's prime minister, despite allegations of election fraud. His Socialist Party claimed 52% of the votes, ensuring a parliamentary majority. The Democratic Party labeled the results a theft, accusing Rama of vote buying. Observers reported election misconduct.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama clinched an unprecedented fourth term after his Socialist Party triumphed in Sunday's election, official results indicated on Tuesday. Amid allegations from the opposition of vote tampering, the Socialist Party (PS) secured 52% of the votes, overtaking the Democratic Party's (PD) 34%, as reported by the election commission.

Should these results stand, PS will expand its four-seat majority, offering Rama the leverage needed to form another government. This victory sustains his ambition to lead Albania into the European Union by 2030, a goal that experts deem overly optimistic without substantial reforms, particularly in combatting entrenched corruption.

Meanwhile, Sali Berisha, PD's fiery leader, repudiated the election outcome, staging a protest coinciding with a European summit in Tirana. Berisha accused Rama of being a 'narco-dictator', while the Socialist Party dismissed these allegations, describing Berisha as a relic of Albania's communist past. However, election observers have noted misuse of resources and voter coercion during the campaign.

