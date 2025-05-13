Left Menu

Unprecedented Election Result: Candidate Fails to Secure Own Vote

In a peculiar turn of events during the Assam panchayat elections, Rejaul Haque, a Gaon Panchayat ward member candidate in Bongaigaon district, received zero votes, despite claiming he voted for himself. Allegations of a vote-selling deal have surfaced, though Haque denies these claims, attributing the situation to unknown factors.

Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:05 IST
Unprecedented Election Result: Candidate Fails to Secure Own Vote
  India

In an unprecedented incident during the Assam panchayat elections, a Gaon Panchayat ward member candidate, Rejaul Haque, in Bongaigaon district failed to secure even a single vote.

Haque, who ran from ward number 4 of Alukhunda GP, expressed astonishment at not receiving his own vote, which he insists he cast. Confusion surrounds the situation as supporters raise allegations of a covert vote-selling negotiation with a rival candidate.

As speculation grows, Haque remains adamant, denying any underhand dealings and attributing the lack of votes to unknown personal circumstances, though he provided no concrete explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

