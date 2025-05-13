Unprecedented Election Result: Candidate Fails to Secure Own Vote

In an unprecedented incident during the Assam panchayat elections, a Gaon Panchayat ward member candidate, Rejaul Haque, in Bongaigaon district failed to secure even a single vote.

Haque, who ran from ward number 4 of Alukhunda GP, expressed astonishment at not receiving his own vote, which he insists he cast. Confusion surrounds the situation as supporters raise allegations of a covert vote-selling negotiation with a rival candidate.

As speculation grows, Haque remains adamant, denying any underhand dealings and attributing the lack of votes to unknown personal circumstances, though he provided no concrete explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)