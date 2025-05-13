Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Bihar's Tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar awarded Rs 50 lakh to the family of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, killed in Pakistani firing. The state government pledged a job for Imtiaz's son and plans a health center, road, and memorial in his honor at Narayanpur village.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed by Pakistani firing, by presenting Rs 50 lakh in aid to his family.

In addition, the state pledged employment to his son and announced the construction of a health center, road, and memorial in Imtiaz's memory in his hometown.

Amidst criticism from the CPI(ML) over the treatment of the martyr's remains, support for the bereaved family was echoed by RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav who emphasized the importance of honoring such sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

