Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Shift: A New Dawn for Syria?

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump declared his intention to normalize relations with Syria's new government and lift sanctions, aiming to offer the nation a path to peace. Scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Trump's decision marks a potential realignment in Middle Eastern politics.

The new Syrian president, Al-Sharaa, led to the overthrow of Bashar Assad and took office in January, supported by Gulf leaders eager to diminish Iranian sway in Syria. Trump's move follows persistent advocacy by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While Trump's administration has not officially recognized Syria's new regime, this diplomatic overture represents a marked pivot in US-Syria relations. Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaida affiliate, is positioned as a pivotal figure in stabilizing the region following years of conflict.

