Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Shift: A New Dawn for Syria?

President Donald Trump announced plans to normalize relations with Syria's new government and lift sanctions, marking a potential shift in regional power dynamics. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former insurgent, assumed power after overthrowing Bashar Assad. Gulf leaders back the Syrian regime, viewing it as crucial against Iranian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:16 IST
Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Shift: A New Dawn for Syria?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump declared his intention to normalize relations with Syria's new government and lift sanctions, aiming to offer the nation a path to peace. Scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Trump's decision marks a potential realignment in Middle Eastern politics.

The new Syrian president, Al-Sharaa, led to the overthrow of Bashar Assad and took office in January, supported by Gulf leaders eager to diminish Iranian sway in Syria. Trump's move follows persistent advocacy by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While Trump's administration has not officially recognized Syria's new regime, this diplomatic overture represents a marked pivot in US-Syria relations. Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaida affiliate, is positioned as a pivotal figure in stabilizing the region following years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025