India's Defence Strategy: High Alert on Pakistan Border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spearheaded a comprehensive assessment of India's national security posture, focusing on the tense frontier with Pakistan. Singh coordinated the review with top military officials, underscoring the urgency of maintaining combat readiness.

The evaluation included Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and other top brass as they scrutinized the Western border's security dynamics. Attention was given to recent engagements, which saw exchanges of military actions between India and Pakistan.

Following swift operations against terror infrastructure, the Indian military remained vigilant against further Pakistani provocations. Moreover, diplomatic discourse between India and Pakistan resulted in an agreement to cease all hostilities across various domains, marking a significant step towards de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)