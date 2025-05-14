Left Menu

Canadian Cabinet Shakeup: Carney Appoints Indian-Origin Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a significant Cabinet reshuffle, naming Anita Anand as the new foreign minister, amid efforts to redefine Canada-US relations. The shift includes several new appointments and changes, such as Mélanie Joly becoming the minister of industry, with a focus on economic growth and national projects.

In a strategic Cabinet overhaul, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Indian-origin Anita Anand as the new foreign minister, showcasing a commitment to reshape the Liberal government post-election victory.

Carney, succeeding Justin Trudeau, prioritized issues with the United States, emphasizing Canada's new economic path and securing Anand's transition from defense to foreign affairs.

Continuing his vision, Carney's Cabinet sees a balance of experienced ministers and fresh faces, including Evan Solomon for artificial intelligence, while retaining a progressive approach with gender parity among ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

