Canadian Cabinet Shakeup: Carney Appoints Indian-Origin Foreign Minister

In a strategic Cabinet overhaul, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Indian-origin Anita Anand as the new foreign minister, showcasing a commitment to reshape the Liberal government post-election victory.

Carney, succeeding Justin Trudeau, prioritized issues with the United States, emphasizing Canada's new economic path and securing Anand's transition from defense to foreign affairs.

Continuing his vision, Carney's Cabinet sees a balance of experienced ministers and fresh faces, including Evan Solomon for artificial intelligence, while retaining a progressive approach with gender parity among ministers.

