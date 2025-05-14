Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Awami League Ban Sparks National and International Reactions

Bangladesh's Election Commission has suspended the Awami League's registration, barring it from upcoming elections. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus cites national security risks and war crimes investigations as reasons. International voices like India and the U.S. call for democratic freedoms and prompt elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:21 IST
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Awami League Ban Sparks National and International Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic political shake-up, Bangladesh's Election Commission has suspended the registration of the Awami League, effectively preventing the party from participating in the next round of national elections. This significant move follows a ban imposed by the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who cited national security concerns and ongoing war crimes investigations against the party's senior leaders.

The Awami League, which ruled Bangladesh for over two decades, is now officially barred from contesting elections unless the ban is lifted and their registration status is reinstated. The ban also extends to all political activities associated with the party, pending the completion of proceedings by the International Crimes Tribunal. This decision comes amidst rising political tensions following protests and subsequent actions that have led to widespread debate within the country and among international communities.

The interim government, unaffiliated with any political party and headed by Yunus, has proposed potential delays in national elections to implement reforms, despite pressure from various fronts, including international bodies like India and the United States, advocating for democratic processes and freedom of expression. Meanwhile, other political factions in Bangladesh, including Khaleda Zia's BNP and the emerging National Citizen Party, are pushing for political reforms and timely elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025