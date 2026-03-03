U.S. Government Expands Anthropic AI Boycott Amid National Security Concerns

The U.S. government has intensified its stance against Anthropic's AI products, with cabinet-level agencies like the departments of State, Treasury, and Health and Human Services halting their usage. This move aligns with a directive from President Donald Trump, ordering the phase-out of Anthropic, deemed a supply-chain risk by the Defense Department.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed ending the department's use of Anthropic's platforms, such as Claude, with a call to switch to alternatives like ChatGPT. Similar shifts were noted in the State Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as agencies pivot to safer AI solutions from competitors.

OpenAI, a rival to Anthropic and supported by Microsoft and Amazon, is now favored for technology deployment within the Defense Department's classified networks. This realignment in AI procurement underscores the administration's effort to maintain stringent national security standards and control AI's application scope effectively.

