U.S. Government Expands Anthropic AI Boycott Amid National Security Concerns

Amidst national security concerns, the U.S. government widened its boycott of Anthropic's AI products, directing departments like State, Treasury, and HHS to cease usage in favor of rivals like OpenAI. The decision follows President Trump's directive and signals a significant shift in federal AI procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has intensified its stance against Anthropic's AI products, with cabinet-level agencies like the departments of State, Treasury, and Health and Human Services halting their usage. This move aligns with a directive from President Donald Trump, ordering the phase-out of Anthropic, deemed a supply-chain risk by the Defense Department.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed ending the department's use of Anthropic's platforms, such as Claude, with a call to switch to alternatives like ChatGPT. Similar shifts were noted in the State Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as agencies pivot to safer AI solutions from competitors.

OpenAI, a rival to Anthropic and supported by Microsoft and Amazon, is now favored for technology deployment within the Defense Department's classified networks. This realignment in AI procurement underscores the administration's effort to maintain stringent national security standards and control AI's application scope effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

