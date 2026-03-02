Sim Box Racket Busted: A Threat to National Security Unveiled

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police officials apprehended individuals involved in an illegal telecom operation on Monday, seizing 12 unauthorized SIM boxes and over 100 SIM cards in the raid.

Initiated through intelligence inputs, the operation uncovered SIM boxes and gadgets functioning illicitly as international call bypass tools, bypassing official gateways to divert calls using locally registered SIM cards.

This sophisticated network exploited hardware from China and applications from Bangladesh, posing significant risks to national security and revenue while further investigations continue, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)