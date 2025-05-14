Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Reinstates Cabinet with New Economy Minister

In a significant move, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has reorganized her cabinet once again, focusing on the nation's economic leadership.

Jose Salardi, who had been at the helm of the economy ministry since January, is set to be replaced by Raul Perez, according to an announcement made by Boluarte on Tuesday.

This change underscores Boluarte's commitment to restructuring her team amidst ongoing economic challenges, signaling fresh strategies for Peru's economic future.

