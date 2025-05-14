Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Reinstates Cabinet with New Economy Minister
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made changes to her cabinet, replacing the economy minister. Jose Salardi, who took office in January, has been succeeded by Raul Perez. This move reflects ongoing shifts within the government to address economic challenges facing the nation.
In a significant move, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has reorganized her cabinet once again, focusing on the nation's economic leadership.
Jose Salardi, who had been at the helm of the economy ministry since January, is set to be replaced by Raul Perez, according to an announcement made by Boluarte on Tuesday.
This change underscores Boluarte's commitment to restructuring her team amidst ongoing economic challenges, signaling fresh strategies for Peru's economic future.
