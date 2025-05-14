Left Menu

Trump's Royal Reception: Deals, Diplomacy, and Diplomacy in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump received a grand royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, prioritizing deals over human rights concerns. His visit highlighted enduring ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, post-scandal image rehabilitation for the prince, and vibrant investment opportunities, contrasting markedly with President Joe Biden’s previous low-key visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:07 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump enjoyed an opulent welcome in Saudi Arabia, unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden, who had a muted visit previously. During Trump's visit, human rights and fossil fuel concerns took a backseat to fostering personal and economic relationships with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince, aiming to ameliorate his global reputation after the Jamal Khashoggi incident, warmly welcomed Trump, strengthening ties through lavish hospitality and strategic dealings. Trump reciprocated by praising Saudi Arabia's economic transformation, urging foreign leaders not to criticize the kingdom's governance.

A notable guest list, including corporate executives and dignitaries, symbolized the reset of investment doors, contrasting with Biden's visit marred by OPEC+ cuts. The spectacle underscored a foreign policy shift focused on business, despite traditional alliance critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

