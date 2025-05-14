Ukraine Secures Mineral Deal with U.S.: A Strategic Leap Forward

Ukraine has completed the procedures necessary for implementing a crucial minerals agreement with the United States, according to Yulia Svyrydenko, the country's first deputy prime minister. The deal, initially promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump, includes an investment fund dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko announced on social media that Ukraine has successfully reached another milestone towards launching the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. A completion note has been presented to interim U.S. Charge d'Affaires Julie Davis, marking a key step forward.

The minerals agreement, recently ratified by Ukraine's parliament, offers the U.S. preferential access to various minerals and aims to funnel investment into Ukraine's recovery over the next decade. It also supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union and potentially unlocks more U.S. military support, including Patriot air defense systems.

