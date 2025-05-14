Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Mineral Deal with U.S.: A Strategic Leap Forward

Ukraine finalized a minerals agreement with the U.S., establishing an investment fund for its reconstruction. Deputy PM Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the completion, highlighting its alignment with national interests. The agreement grants U.S. preferential access to minerals and supports Ukraine's EU membership bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 03:07 IST
Ukraine Secures Mineral Deal with U.S.: A Strategic Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has completed the procedures necessary for implementing a crucial minerals agreement with the United States, according to Yulia Svyrydenko, the country's first deputy prime minister. The deal, initially promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump, includes an investment fund dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko announced on social media that Ukraine has successfully reached another milestone towards launching the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. A completion note has been presented to interim U.S. Charge d'Affaires Julie Davis, marking a key step forward.

The minerals agreement, recently ratified by Ukraine's parliament, offers the U.S. preferential access to various minerals and aims to funnel investment into Ukraine's recovery over the next decade. It also supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union and potentially unlocks more U.S. military support, including Patriot air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025