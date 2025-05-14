Ukraine Secures Mineral Deal with U.S.: A Strategic Leap Forward
Ukraine finalized a minerals agreement with the U.S., establishing an investment fund for its reconstruction. Deputy PM Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the completion, highlighting its alignment with national interests. The agreement grants U.S. preferential access to minerals and supports Ukraine's EU membership bid.
Ukraine has completed the procedures necessary for implementing a crucial minerals agreement with the United States, according to Yulia Svyrydenko, the country's first deputy prime minister. The deal, initially promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump, includes an investment fund dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Svyrydenko announced on social media that Ukraine has successfully reached another milestone towards launching the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. A completion note has been presented to interim U.S. Charge d'Affaires Julie Davis, marking a key step forward.
The minerals agreement, recently ratified by Ukraine's parliament, offers the U.S. preferential access to various minerals and aims to funnel investment into Ukraine's recovery over the next decade. It also supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union and potentially unlocks more U.S. military support, including Patriot air defense systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
African Development Bank and IADB Renew $3.2 Billion Exposure Exchange Agreement
DVC Strengthens Green Energy Portfolio with New Hydropower Agreements
India and U.S. Advance Towards Bilateral Trade Agreement with Fruitful April Talks
Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements
US and India Progress Towards Historic Trade Agreement; Key Announcements Imminent