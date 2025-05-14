Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Shift: Arce Steps Aside

Bolivian President Luis Arce announced he won't seek re-election this August. He aims to avoid dividing votes among the left, ultimately helping the right-wing. Arce's decision highlights a rift within the ruling Movement to Socialism party, as Andronico Rodriguez steps forward as a leading candidate.

Updated: 14-05-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 07:12 IST
Luis Arce

In a significant move, Bolivian President Luis Arce has declared he will not be a candidate in the upcoming August elections. His decision is motivated by a desire to prevent a fragmented left from enabling a right-wing victory.

President Arce emphasized that his withdrawal aims to unify support within the ruling Movement to Socialism party, which has been split between his followers and those of former President Evo Morales.

Senate President Andronico Rodriguez, seen as Morales's political successor, has announced his candidacy. Meanwhile, Morales himself is under a constitutional ban on running again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

