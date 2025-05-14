Bolivia's Political Shift: Arce Steps Aside

In a significant move, Bolivian President Luis Arce has declared he will not be a candidate in the upcoming August elections. His decision is motivated by a desire to prevent a fragmented left from enabling a right-wing victory.

President Arce emphasized that his withdrawal aims to unify support within the ruling Movement to Socialism party, which has been split between his followers and those of former President Evo Morales.

Senate President Andronico Rodriguez, seen as Morales's political successor, has announced his candidacy. Meanwhile, Morales himself is under a constitutional ban on running again.

