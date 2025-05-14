Mayawati Demands Action Over BJP Leader's 'Indecent' Remarks on Army Officer
BSP leader Mayawati criticizes BJP's Kunwar Vijay Shah for 'indecent' remarks against Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Mayawati called for strict action to maintain national harmony. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai also condemned the incident, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene and suspend Shah.
- Country:
- India
BSP Chief Mayawati condemned BJP leader Kunwar Vijay Shah following his 'indecent' comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, urging swift action to protect national unity. Shah's remarks, directed at the Muslim woman army spokesperson, were labeled as detrimental to the country's harmony.
Mayawati asserted that such 'disgusting and uncivilised' remarks could tarnish the atmosphere of pride following Operation Sindoor's successful campaign against Pakistan. She highlighted the importance of preserving excitement for the military's achievements.
Echoing this sentiment, UP Congress President Ajay Rai criticized Shah's comments as an affront to women and the military. He called on PM Modi to take immediate action against Shah to uphold respect across the nation. In his defense, Shah issued an apology, expressing deep remorse for his words.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Ramps Up Joint Preparedness Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions
Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training
Fact-Checking Social Media Claims on Indian Army's Northern Command Leadership
Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar Bids Farewell to Indian Army After 40 Glorious Years
Congress Accused of Undermining Indian Army Over Surgical Strike Proof Demands