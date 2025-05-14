Historic Meeting: US and Syria Open a New Chapter

In a groundbreaking diplomatic encounter, US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between the two nations' leaders in two and a half decades.

The meeting occurred alongside Trump's discussions with the Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, signifying a crucial shift in Syria's international relations as it emerges from the Assad family's five-decade rule.

This meeting is particularly noteworthy given President al-Sharaa's former connections to al-Qaida and his role in insurgency activities against US forces in Iraq. Trump announced plans to lift economic sanctions on Syria, potentially reshaping its economically isolated status, which has persisted since being labeled a state-sponsor of terror in 1979.

