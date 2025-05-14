Left Menu

Historic Meeting: US and Syria Open a New Chapter

US President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking the first such meeting in 25 years. This encounter signifies potential changes in US-Syria relations, including lifting economic sanctions. Al-Sharaa's past with insurgency and al-Qaida adds complexity to the diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:59 IST
Historic Meeting: US and Syria Open a New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking diplomatic encounter, US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between the two nations' leaders in two and a half decades.

The meeting occurred alongside Trump's discussions with the Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, signifying a crucial shift in Syria's international relations as it emerges from the Assad family's five-decade rule.

This meeting is particularly noteworthy given President al-Sharaa's former connections to al-Qaida and his role in insurgency activities against US forces in Iraq. Trump announced plans to lift economic sanctions on Syria, potentially reshaping its economically isolated status, which has persisted since being labeled a state-sponsor of terror in 1979.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025