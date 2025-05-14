Historic Meeting: US and Syria Open a New Chapter
US President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking the first such meeting in 25 years. This encounter signifies potential changes in US-Syria relations, including lifting economic sanctions. Al-Sharaa's past with insurgency and al-Qaida adds complexity to the diplomatic engagement.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a groundbreaking diplomatic encounter, US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between the two nations' leaders in two and a half decades.
The meeting occurred alongside Trump's discussions with the Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, signifying a crucial shift in Syria's international relations as it emerges from the Assad family's five-decade rule.
This meeting is particularly noteworthy given President al-Sharaa's former connections to al-Qaida and his role in insurgency activities against US forces in Iraq. Trump announced plans to lift economic sanctions on Syria, potentially reshaping its economically isolated status, which has persisted since being labeled a state-sponsor of terror in 1979.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says, reports AP.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Skips Crucial Arab League Summit Amid Tensions
Call for Economic Sanctions: India Urged to Rein in Relations with Turkey