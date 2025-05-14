Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Ruins: Omar Abdullah's Mission

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promises assistance to rebuild homes affected by Pakistani shelling. Visiting Uri, where communities were damaged, he pledges to advocate for individual bunkers and highlights the enduring spirit of the people. Abdullah emphasizes the personal nature of their suffering and the resilience shown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:05 IST
In a compassionate visit to the shelling-hit regions of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed comprehensive aid to help residents rebuild their homes. His assurance comes as a response to Pakistani shelling, which inflicted severe damage and left several families without shelter.

During his visit, Abdullah, alongside key administration figures, proposed the construction of individual bunkers to ensure civilian safety from future attacks. He emphasized the indomitable spirit of the local populace, who have faced repeated adversities with remarkable courage and determination.

Abdullah also used his platform to highlight civilian losses and reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for their needs at the central government level. His actions and words reflect a deep personal connection to the region's ongoing struggles and a resolve to aid in their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

