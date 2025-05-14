Left Menu

Kennedy Faces Congressional Grilling Amid Health Reforms and Vaccine Criticism

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. health secretary, will testify before Congress, addressing job cuts in health agencies and a measles outbreak. Key topics include his health budget, environmental factors in autism, and chronic disease management. His vaccination stance and reform plans face scrutiny from officials like Senator Bill Cassidy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:32 IST
Kennedy Faces Congressional Grilling Amid Health Reforms and Vaccine Criticism
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify before Congress, facing tough questions on his recent actions and policies, including significant job cuts within health agencies and a notably fast-spreading measles outbreak.

Kennedy will address both the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee to present the budget for the 2026 fiscal year. Under his leadership, part of the Trump administration's effort, Kennedy has overseen substantial reductions in staffing across key health departments.

Amidst criticism for his controversial views on vaccines, Kennedy's priorities include addressing environmental factors in autism and controlling chronic diseases. His hearing will also focus on proposed deep cuts to key health agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

