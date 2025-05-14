Savarkar Samman Yatra: A Call for Nation's Glory

On May 13, 2025, in New Delhi, Chetan Sharma, National President of the Abhinav Bharat Party, detailed plans for the upcoming Savarkar Samman Yatra at a press conference. Scheduled for Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28, the month-long Yatra will travel from Bhagur to Delhi through 100 districts across 20 states.

Reacting to a tragic April incident in Kashmir, Sharma reiterated the party's vision for a 'Hindu Rashtra,' emphasizing that such a nation alone would ensure India's security and progress. He praised the government's response to terrorism and demanded the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, urging supporters to back this call during the Yatra.

In a notable development, Major Ramesh Chandra Upadhyay, previously accused in the Malegaon blast case, joined the party. He has been appointed as the National Organizing Secretary and Spokesperson. Alongside him were National General Secretary Mamata Jha and National Vice President Chitra Dalal at the event.

