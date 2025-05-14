Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events Diary: Key International Meetings and Visits

This comprehensive event diary highlights major political and economic events globally, including informal high-level meetings, official state visits, and international conferences. From NATO discussions in Turkey to EU meetings in Brussels and state visits by world leaders, these events play critical roles in diplomatic and economic dialogues worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST
The upcoming weeks are set to be bustling with significant political and economic events across the globe, as detailed in our comprehensive diary. High-level meetings, state visits by world leaders, and critical international forums are on the horizon, underscoring the dynamic nature of global diplomacy and economic discourse.

A notable NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting will take place in Antalya, Turkey, highlighting pressing global security concerns. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled for a closed-door meeting with the UN Secretary-General in Berlin, emphasizing Germany's central role in international diplomacy.

In Asia, New Zealand's Trade Minister will meet with key trading partners at the APEC summit in South Korea, while Brazilian President Lula concludes his state visit to China. These events, interwoven with a series of strategic discussions, underscore their importance in shaping international relations and economic strategies.

