Left Menu

Envoys Travel to Istanbul for Crucial Russia-Ukraine Talks

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced plans alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend talks in Istanbul addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation. Uncertainty lingers over Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:55 IST
Envoys Travel to Istanbul for Crucial Russia-Ukraine Talks
Steve Witkoff
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a bid to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is set to travel to Istanbul this Friday.

Witkoff, speaking to reporters in Doha, explained their aim to facilitate talks aimed at curbing regional instability.

However, he noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at the talks remains uncertain, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025