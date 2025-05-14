Envoys Travel to Istanbul for Crucial Russia-Ukraine Talks

In a bid to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is set to travel to Istanbul this Friday.

Witkoff, speaking to reporters in Doha, explained their aim to facilitate talks aimed at curbing regional instability.

However, he noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at the talks remains uncertain, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)