India's Precision Strikes in High-Tech India-Pakistan Standoff

In an intense display of military prowess, India seemed to outmaneuver Pakistan during their latest four-day confrontation, as reported by the New York Times.

According to satellite imagery, India's precision-targeted strikes inflicted clear damage on Pakistan's military facilities and airfields. The report comments on the strategic use of drones and missiles by both sides as they tested each other's defenses.

Particularly, Indian forces achieved substantial damage in crucial areas such as the Bholari and Nur Khan air bases while avoiding severe damage in reciprocated Pakistani strikes. The encounter, characterized by high-tech warfare, concluded with an understanding reached on May 10.

