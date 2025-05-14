Bolivia's Political Crossroads: Court Decision Blocks Morales

Bolivia's constitutional court has delivered a pivotal ruling, blocking former President Evo Morales from participating in the forthcoming elections. This decision was upheld from a previous lower court ruling, dramatically impacting Bolivia's political landscape.

Reacting to the court's verdict, Morales expressed his stance on social media platform X, asserting that his decision to withdraw candidacy could only be influenced by the will of the people. His statement indicates possible political tension within the country's electoral proceedings.

In a move that contrasts Morales' aspirations, current President Luis Arce, who was once a mentee of Morales, has officially declared that he shall not pursue re-election. This announcement shifts the focus onto emerging political strategies within Bolivia's governance circle.

(With inputs from agencies.)