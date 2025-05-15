Albania's Socialist Victory: A Push Towards EU Membership by 2030

Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, expressed gratitude to supporters of his Socialist Party after a resounding win in the recent parliamentary elections, solidifying his pledge to take the nation into the European Union within five years.

The celebration took place at Tirana's Skanderbeg Square where thousands gathered, waving Albanian and European Union flags, symbolizing hope and unity. The Socialist Party dominated the electoral polls, securing 83 of the 140 seats, enabling them to govern independently.

Despite optimism, the Democratic Party raised concerns over electoral integrity, accusing the ruling party of malpractice. While the European Union acknowledged the elections as peaceful and organized, they highlighted certain discrepancies and the misuse of public resources by the incumbents.

