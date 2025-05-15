Left Menu

Elon Musk's Political Gambit Faces Legal Heat: Swing State Payment Fiasco

Elon Musk's Political Action Committee (PAC) is embroiled in legal trouble for allegedly failing to pay registered swing state voters during the 2020 U.S. election. A proposed class-action lawsuit claims that Musk's America PAC did not honor promises of payments for petition signatures and voter referrals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:08 IST
Elon Musk's Political Gambit Faces Legal Heat: Swing State Payment Fiasco
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's Political Action Committee, America PAC, is facing accusations of breaching agreements by not compensating voters as promised during the 2020 U.S. election period. A proposed federal class action lawsuit alleges that voters in key swing states were assured payments ranging from $47 to $100 in exchange for signing a petition supporting the U.S. Constitution and for making referrals.

The lawsuit, filed by plaintiffs from Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia, argues that America PAC, which worked to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign, failed to pay these amounts in full. Further adding to the controversy, allegations of fraudulent activities surrounding a $1 million daily petition signing giveaway have also surfaced, intensifying the legal woes for Musk's committee.

Tesla's CEO and the world's richest individual, Elon Musk, has yet to address these claims, as filed on May 8 in Philadelphia. This legal battle could have significant implications for campaign financing practices and voter engagement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025