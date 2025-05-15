Elon Musk's Political Gambit Faces Legal Heat: Swing State Payment Fiasco

Elon Musk's Political Action Committee, America PAC, is facing accusations of breaching agreements by not compensating voters as promised during the 2020 U.S. election period. A proposed federal class action lawsuit alleges that voters in key swing states were assured payments ranging from $47 to $100 in exchange for signing a petition supporting the U.S. Constitution and for making referrals.

The lawsuit, filed by plaintiffs from Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia, argues that America PAC, which worked to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign, failed to pay these amounts in full. Further adding to the controversy, allegations of fraudulent activities surrounding a $1 million daily petition signing giveaway have also surfaced, intensifying the legal woes for Musk's committee.

Tesla's CEO and the world's richest individual, Elon Musk, has yet to address these claims, as filed on May 8 in Philadelphia. This legal battle could have significant implications for campaign financing practices and voter engagement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)