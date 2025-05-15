Left Menu

Britain Intensifies Crackdown on Balkan Criminal Networks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced enhanced efforts to combat criminal networks aiding illegal migration from the Western Balkans. During his visit to Albania, he introduced measures to halt the return of deported individuals and pledged to tackle money laundering. His strategy aims to control both illegal and legal migration effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to intensify efforts against criminal networks facilitating illegal migration from the Western Balkans. His announcement comes amid electoral pressure from Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform Party, as recent polls show a dip in support for Starmer's Labour Party.

During his official visit to Albania, Starmer introduced initiatives such as barring deported Albanian nationals from returning and donating forgery detection technology to enhance passport security. He also expanded the joint migration task force to include North Macedonia and Montenegro, alongside current member countries Albania and Kosovo.

In 2022, Albanians were the largest group crossing to Britain on small boats. However, the numbers have significantly decreased due to a deportation agreement from the previous government. For legal migration, constituting the majority of arrivals, Starmer vowed to implement stricter controls to prevent the UK from becoming "an island of strangers."

(With inputs from agencies.)

