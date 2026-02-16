Left Menu

Rama's Controversial Judicial Amendments Stir Albanian Politics

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has proposed changes to the law to shield ministers under criminal investigation from suspension. This move has led to opposition criticism suggesting it harms judicial independence and is an attempt to protect himself. The controversy focuses on the suspended deputy, Belinda Balluku.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:34 IST
Rama's Controversial Judicial Amendments Stir Albanian Politics
Rama
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced plans to amend the law to protect government ministers from suspension during criminal investigations. This controversial proposal has drawn criticism from the opposition, who accuse Rama of undermining judicial independence to shield himself and his political allies.

The catalyst for this political clash was the suspension of Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, following her indictment for alleged interference in infrastructure project tenders. SPAK, Albania's anti-graft prosecutors, are pushing for parliament to lift Balluku's immunity, a move Rama opposes, labeling it as judicial overreach.

With Albania's EU aspirations hinging on its anti-corruption efforts, the situation remains tense. Rama's ruling Socialist Party, holding a strong parliamentary majority, faces opposition-led protests demanding Balluku's resignation. The dispute highlights the delicate balance between political influence and judicial independence in Albania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Mix-Up: Princess Anne Confuses Rugby Stars

Royal Mix-Up: Princess Anne Confuses Rugby Stars

 Global
2
Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Civilian Strain in Sudan's Kordofan Region

Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Civilian Strain in Sudan's Kordofan Reg...

 Egypt
3
Canada Eases Economic Sanctions on Syria

Canada Eases Economic Sanctions on Syria

 Canada
4
Bomb Hoax Unfolds in Dehradun: A District Court's Brush with Threats

Bomb Hoax Unfolds in Dehradun: A District Court's Brush with Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026