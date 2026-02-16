Rama's Controversial Judicial Amendments Stir Albanian Politics

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced plans to amend the law to protect government ministers from suspension during criminal investigations. This controversial proposal has drawn criticism from the opposition, who accuse Rama of undermining judicial independence to shield himself and his political allies.

The catalyst for this political clash was the suspension of Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, following her indictment for alleged interference in infrastructure project tenders. SPAK, Albania's anti-graft prosecutors, are pushing for parliament to lift Balluku's immunity, a move Rama opposes, labeling it as judicial overreach.

With Albania's EU aspirations hinging on its anti-corruption efforts, the situation remains tense. Rama's ruling Socialist Party, holding a strong parliamentary majority, faces opposition-led protests demanding Balluku's resignation. The dispute highlights the delicate balance between political influence and judicial independence in Albania.

