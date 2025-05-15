Left Menu

NATO Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending: A Strategic Pivot

NATO ministers deliberated on a US proposal to increase defense investment to 5% of GDP by 2032, amid growing security concerns about Russia and China. Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for increased commitment, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the significance of addressing 21st-century threats.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

NATO foreign ministers convened on Thursday to discuss a significant American call for increased defense investment, suggested to rise to 5% of GDP over the next seven years, as the US expands its security focus beyond Europe.

During the discussions in Antalya, Turkiye, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for more military resources to counter threats from Russia and the US's growing concern, China. Rutte pointed out the importance of bolstering defense investments to prepare for long-term security challenges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio further reiterated that NATO's strength lies in its unity, advocating for necessary spending to address modern threats, including cybersecurity and infrastructure. An upcoming summit in the Netherlands will set the course for NATO's future, highlighting the urgency of meeting investment targets amid global geopolitical pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

