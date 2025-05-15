NATO Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending: A Strategic Pivot

NATO foreign ministers convened on Thursday to discuss a significant American call for increased defense investment, suggested to rise to 5% of GDP over the next seven years, as the US expands its security focus beyond Europe.

During the discussions in Antalya, Turkiye, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for more military resources to counter threats from Russia and the US's growing concern, China. Rutte pointed out the importance of bolstering defense investments to prepare for long-term security challenges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio further reiterated that NATO's strength lies in its unity, advocating for necessary spending to address modern threats, including cybersecurity and infrastructure. An upcoming summit in the Netherlands will set the course for NATO's future, highlighting the urgency of meeting investment targets amid global geopolitical pressures.

