Election Commission Engages with AAP Leadership on Electoral Concerns
The Election Commission held a meeting with top Aam Aadmi Party leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various electoral issues. This engagement is part of the Commission's broader outreach program aimed at understanding political parties' concerns. Other parties like BSP, BJP, and CPI-M have also engaged with the Commission.
The Election Commission conducted a pivotal meeting with Aam Aadmi Party's senior leaders, including convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. This session was part of an extensive outreach initiative aimed at addressing the electoral concerns of India's political parties.
AAP stands as the fifth national party, following BSP, BJP, CPI-M, and the National People's Party, to actively engage dialogues with the Election Commission, focusing on crucial electoral issues.
During the meeting, key figures such as Saurabh Bhardwaj and N D Gupta joined Kejriwal in discussing their party's perspectives with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
