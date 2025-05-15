Left Menu

Election Commission Engages with AAP Leadership on Electoral Concerns

The Election Commission held a meeting with top Aam Aadmi Party leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various electoral issues. This engagement is part of the Commission's broader outreach program aimed at understanding political parties' concerns. Other parties like BSP, BJP, and CPI-M have also engaged with the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:40 IST
Election Commission Engages with AAP Leadership on Electoral Concerns
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission conducted a pivotal meeting with Aam Aadmi Party's senior leaders, including convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. This session was part of an extensive outreach initiative aimed at addressing the electoral concerns of India's political parties.

AAP stands as the fifth national party, following BSP, BJP, CPI-M, and the National People's Party, to actively engage dialogues with the Election Commission, focusing on crucial electoral issues.

During the meeting, key figures such as Saurabh Bhardwaj and N D Gupta joined Kejriwal in discussing their party's perspectives with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025