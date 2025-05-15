UK Immigration Reform: Starmer's Controversial Plans Unveiled

The British government is considering significant changes to immigration policy that could see some immigrants wait an additional five years to qualify for permanent settlement. These plans, presented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aim to reduce immigration numbers.

Under the proposed reforms announced on Monday, the residency requirement for automatic permanent settlement could increase from five to ten years. The extent to which these changes apply to current residents versus new arrivals remains unclear, prompting extensive consultation before implementation.

Criticism of the proposal has emerged, with parallels drawn to controversial political statements from the past. However, Starmer's spokesperson dismissed these comparisons, emphasizing the importance of immigration control while acknowledging the significant contributions of migrants to the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)