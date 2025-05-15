Democracy Defenders: Rahul Gandhi's Stand for Educational Justice

In a scathing critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the JDU-BJP government in Bihar, accusing it of authoritarian practices after Rahul Gandhi was obstructed from conducting a 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga. Speaking at an impromptu student gathering at Mithila University's Ambedkar Hostel, Gandhi navigated bureaucratic roadblocks to discuss vital issues such as educational opportunity and social justice.

Kharge questioned whether engaging with marginalized students and discussing their educational needs contravenes constitutional principles, labeling the government's actions as a glaring example of dictatorship. He assured that Bihar, known as the cradle of democracy, would remember the affront and respond in due measure.

The incident intensified after Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh released footage showing police efforts to impede Gandhi's entry to the event. In response, Gandhi took an alternative route on foot, reiterating in his discourse that democracy is meant to empower voices rather than silence them, while challenging Prime Minister Modi's recent stance on caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)