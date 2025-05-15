Political Tensions Escalate: Shah Community Sparks Controversy
The BJP has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for making disparaging remarks about the Shah community, following controversial comments by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. An FIR was filed against Shah after his contentious remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi. Political and legal tensions are rising in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong criticism of Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), over his comments deemed derogatory towards the Shah community. Raut's statement, 'none of the Shahs is a patriot,' was made while criticizing Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi.
In reaction to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned Raut's words as 'vile and casteist,' alleging they were an insult to the entire Shah community. The furor began after a video surfaced showing Vijay Shah purportedly making offensive comments about Col Qureshi, who gained fame during Operation Sindoor.
The controversy has led to legal action, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering an FIR against Shah for promoting enmity. As the situation escalates, Shah has sought the Supreme Court to intervene and halt the proceedings against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Unity Against 'Germs' of Terrorism
Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Construction of Parshuram Dham at Sacred Janapav
Four persons killed as their car rams into road divider in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh: police.
Madhya Pradesh Aims to Become India's Next Creative Capital at WAVES 2025