Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Shah Community Sparks Controversy

The BJP has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for making disparaging remarks about the Shah community, following controversial comments by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. An FIR was filed against Shah after his contentious remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi. Political and legal tensions are rising in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:10 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Shah Community Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong criticism of Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), over his comments deemed derogatory towards the Shah community. Raut's statement, 'none of the Shahs is a patriot,' was made while criticizing Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi.

In reaction to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned Raut's words as 'vile and casteist,' alleging they were an insult to the entire Shah community. The furor began after a video surfaced showing Vijay Shah purportedly making offensive comments about Col Qureshi, who gained fame during Operation Sindoor.

The controversy has led to legal action, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering an FIR against Shah for promoting enmity. As the situation escalates, Shah has sought the Supreme Court to intervene and halt the proceedings against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025