Political Tensions Escalate: Shah Community Sparks Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong criticism of Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), over his comments deemed derogatory towards the Shah community. Raut's statement, 'none of the Shahs is a patriot,' was made while criticizing Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi.

In reaction to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned Raut's words as 'vile and casteist,' alleging they were an insult to the entire Shah community. The furor began after a video surfaced showing Vijay Shah purportedly making offensive comments about Col Qureshi, who gained fame during Operation Sindoor.

The controversy has led to legal action, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering an FIR against Shah for promoting enmity. As the situation escalates, Shah has sought the Supreme Court to intervene and halt the proceedings against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)