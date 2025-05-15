Fadnavis Vows Timely Maharashtra Civic Polls with Cohesive Alliance Strategy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to hold timely civic elections, addressing potential delays due to monsoons by seeking extensions from the Election Commission if necessary. He emphasized that the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena—intends to contest the elections collectively, ensuring a unified front.

The CM reiterated that, while joint contestation is the goal, independent candidacies might occur in exceptional cases where seat-sharing is infeasible. Fadnavis stressed that Mahayuti partners must avoid mutual criticism during campaigns. This aligns with the Supreme Court's recent directive, prompting the state election panel to notify polls within four weeks.

In Pune for a workshop on governance, Fadnavis highlighted ongoing reforms, focusing on e-governance to enhance transparency and efficiency. Responding to a recent scandal involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's poster at a Nashik event, Fadnavis ordered strict actions against those responsible, denouncing any attempts to glorify crime figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)