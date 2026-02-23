Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Takes Major Step in Administrative Reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the submission of a preliminary report by the state's Administrative Reforms Commission. The report, prepared under the leadership of Pramod Jain, aims to strengthen governance and improve efficiency through transparent, citizen-centric administration, with a focus on modernizing the state's unique administrative needs.

Updated: 23-02-2026 18:11 IST
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh made a significant advancement in governance reforms with the submission of a preliminary report by the state's Administrative Reforms Commission. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism about the report's recommendations in a post on X, indicating a commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and transparency.

The report, presented by the commission's chairman, Shri Pramod Jain, IAS (Retd), outlines strategic steps towards modernizing administration in a way that is more responsive and citizen-centric, while maintaining the unique needs of Arunachal Pradesh as a priority.

Officials stated that the commission was established to conduct a thorough review of current administrative structures and systems, aiming to boost accountability and improve service delivery. The initial submission is expected to lead to in-depth consultations and structured implementation phases for the proposed reforms, ensuring better public service for the people of the state.

