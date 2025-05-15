Portugal's Political Tides: A Detailed Look at the Parties in the Upcoming General Election

As Portugal gears up for its general election, the political scene is marked by fragmentation and potential for fragile governance. The Democratic Alliance (AD), currently helmed by caretaker Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, seeks reelection following a tumultuous year.

The centre-left Socialist Party (PS) remains a formidable force, with new leadership under Pedro Nuno Santos, as they attempt to sway voters amid historical dominance in Portuguese politics. Meanwhile, the provocative Chega party, led by Andre Ventura, continues to challenge the establishment with controversial positions on immigration and crime.

With opinion polls suggesting no clear majority, the political landscape is poised for a complex outcome as various parties, from liberal to communist, navigate alliances and oppositions in their quest for governance.

