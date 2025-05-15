Britain Explores Migrant 'Return Hubs' Amid Deportation Challenges

The British government is engaging in negotiations with various countries to create 'return hubs' for migrants denied residency in Britain. These measures follow Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to manage migration, a pressing issue among voters.

Starmer's administration is under pressure to deliver effective migration control solutions. Talks involve sending individuals who have exhausted all legal means to remain to other countries for processing. This initiative is reminiscent of a scrapped policy involving deportation to Rwanda, dismissed by Starmer as ineffective.

During a visit to Albania, Starmer announced efforts to combat human trafficking, emphasizing the need for international collaboration. Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania acknowledged similar strategies with Italy but expressed reluctance for such agreements with Britain. Further details on the return hubs will be disclosed in due course.

