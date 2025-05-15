European Political Community in Albania: A Step Towards EU Expansion

Key European leaders have arrived in Albania for a high-stakes meeting including discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Small Balkan nations are optimistic that the summit will also delve into EU enlargement prospects, which is a significant agenda for Albania, a country eager to join the European fold.

Amid preparations for the summit, Albania is making logistical adjustments to accommodate the influx of dignitaries. Tirana's airport traffic and local road congestion are expected to rise as the capital hosts the leaders of the EU, UK, and other countries in a massive new conference tent set up for the occasion.

Albania must overcome lingering challenges such as its reputation as a hub for money laundering and poor political transparency. Prime Minister Edi Rama's efforts to enhance economic reforms and infrastructure, coupled with ongoing investigations into alleged election fraud, are pivotal in Albania's bid to join the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)