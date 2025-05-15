Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defiant Stand: Congress Outreach Event Sparks FIRs in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers face legal action for organizing an unauthorized outreach program at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar. Despite police objections, Gandhi proceeded, leading to FIRs against him and over 100 Congress members. The event was part of a campaign to engage with students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defiant Stand: Congress Outreach Event Sparks FIRs in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 Congress workers have been named in two FIRs for organizing an outreach event without official permission in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' program, held at Ambedkar Hostel, unfolded despite police objections and prohibitory orders.

The event, part of the Congress' state-wide campaign to engage with the public and students, was initially denied permission by the district administration, which offered an alternative venue. However, Gandhi insisted on using the hostel premises, leading to a standoff with authorities.

As tensions escalated, Gandhi took a different route to access the hostel and address the gathering. The fallout saw the district administration filing FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, naming Gandhi, 19 Congress workers, and over 100 unidentified members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025