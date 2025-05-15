Rahul Gandhi's Defiant Stand: Congress Outreach Event Sparks FIRs in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 Congress workers have been named in two FIRs for organizing an outreach event without official permission in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' program, held at Ambedkar Hostel, unfolded despite police objections and prohibitory orders.

The event, part of the Congress' state-wide campaign to engage with the public and students, was initially denied permission by the district administration, which offered an alternative venue. However, Gandhi insisted on using the hostel premises, leading to a standoff with authorities.

As tensions escalated, Gandhi took a different route to access the hostel and address the gathering. The fallout saw the district administration filing FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, naming Gandhi, 19 Congress workers, and over 100 unidentified members.

