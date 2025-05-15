Rahul Gandhi's Defiant Stand: Congress Outreach Event Sparks FIRs in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers face legal action for organizing an unauthorized outreach program at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar. Despite police objections, Gandhi proceeded, leading to FIRs against him and over 100 Congress members. The event was part of a campaign to engage with students.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 Congress workers have been named in two FIRs for organizing an outreach event without official permission in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' program, held at Ambedkar Hostel, unfolded despite police objections and prohibitory orders.
The event, part of the Congress' state-wide campaign to engage with the public and students, was initially denied permission by the district administration, which offered an alternative venue. However, Gandhi insisted on using the hostel premises, leading to a standoff with authorities.
As tensions escalated, Gandhi took a different route to access the hostel and address the gathering. The fallout saw the district administration filing FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, naming Gandhi, 19 Congress workers, and over 100 unidentified members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire Engulfs Ajmer Hotel
Affirmation Amid Adversity: How First-Generation Students Navigate Celebrations
Tesla's Board Reaffirms Trust in Musk Amidst CEO Succession Rumors
Right from the first moment, the WAVES summit is roaring with purpose, drawing global attention: PM Modi.