Celebrating Sikkim: 50 Years of Statehood, Progress, and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary with warm wishes via his official 'X' handle, applauding the state's strides in various sectors and its serene beauty. Modi highlighted Sikkim's rich cultural traditions, expressing hope for continued prosperity.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his congratulations, reminding the nation of Sikkim's flourishing journey since becoming the 22nd state of India under Indira Gandhi in 1975. Kharge praised the state's natural beauty and cultural diversity, wishing for its ongoing peace and prosperity.

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, dubbed the occasion 'historic', paying homage to the state's legacy and committing to furthering its development goals. Sikkim officially joined India on May 16, 1975, transforming from a former kingdom to a democratic state.

