Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Stance

In a striking critique, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took aim at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, suggesting that Gandhi struggles to accept that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader from a backward class background, helms the nation. Singh made these remarks in response to Gandhi's recent advocacy for the implementation of reservation in private institutions.

During an interview with ANI, Singh remarked, "Rahul Gandhi believes no one but he or someone from the Gandhi family should hold the Prime Minister position. He cannot tolerate Narendra Modi, a former tea vendor from a backward class, leading the country. This is why he is orchestrating such drama. He should have asked his father and grandmother why they did not enforce reservation policies during their tenure as Prime Ministers."

The debate heated up following Gandhi's speech in Bihar's Darbhanga, where he promoted the cause of broadening reservation laws in private colleges and universities to support marginalized communities. Tensions rose further as the Darbhanga district administration announced plans to take legal action against Gandhi for allegedly violating Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), following his unauthorized visit to Ambedkar Hostel. This legal move underscores the growing political contention surrounding Gandhi's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)