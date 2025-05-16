Escalating Tensions in Gaza Amidst Blockade and Hostage Negotiations

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip claimed at least 64 lives on Friday, as President Donald Trump completed his Middle East tour without brokering a ceasefire in the embattled region. Health officials reported that 48 bodies were brought to the Indonesian hospital, with 16 more taken to Nasser Hospital, following intensive strikes overnight around Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

The attacks occurred as Trump wrapped up visits to Gulf countries but notably bypassed Israel, igniting hopes for a ceasefire or renewed humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, Israel's blockade of the territory, now in its third month, shows no signs of lifting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier to escalate military action against Hamas in Gaza, with Israeli forces reportedly poised to enter the territory. Friday's strikes may signal the beginning of this intensified operation as Cabinet members convened to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Qatar. Hostage families urged a deal to avoid missing a historic opportunity for their release.

