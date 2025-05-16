Left Menu

Trump's Power Play: Redefining Independence of Federal Labor Boards

President Donald Trump's efforts to remove Democratic members from key federal labor boards will be scrutinized by a U.S. court. The decision may set a precedent on presidential powers to fire officials, impacting the independence of agencies like the Federal Reserve amidst growing concerns about political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:34 IST
President Donald Trump

The ability of President Donald Trump to influence independent federal agency operations is under scrutiny, with a U.S. appeals court evaluating his power to remove Democratic members from labor boards.

A panel from the D.C. Circuit will address Trump's appeal against earlier rulings that had reinstated Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, shaping future precedents for multi-member agencies' independence.

If the court sides with Trump, it may extend his control over sectors involving labor, trade, and financial regulations, potentially leading to further political influence on independent bodies like the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

