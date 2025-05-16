Trump's Power Play: Redefining Independence of Federal Labor Boards

The ability of President Donald Trump to influence independent federal agency operations is under scrutiny, with a U.S. appeals court evaluating his power to remove Democratic members from labor boards.

A panel from the D.C. Circuit will address Trump's appeal against earlier rulings that had reinstated Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, shaping future precedents for multi-member agencies' independence.

If the court sides with Trump, it may extend his control over sectors involving labor, trade, and financial regulations, potentially leading to further political influence on independent bodies like the Federal Reserve.

