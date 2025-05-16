Exiled Freedom: The Bongo Family's Journey from Gabon to Angola

Following a coup in 2023, former Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his family were allowed to leave the country, heading to Angola. The Angolan leader's office confirmed their arrival in Luanda through social media.

Their departure resulted from an accord between Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Gabon's new leader, Gen Brice Oligui Nguema. The latter had overthrown Bongo nearly two years after being declared election winner last month.

Bongo's family, detained on charges of money laundering and corruption, was released amid international pressure, including the African Union's calls. The coup marked an end to the Bongo family's 54-year rule in Gabon.

