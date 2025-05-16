Left Menu

Exiled Freedom: The Bongo Family's Journey from Gabon to Angola

Former Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba and family have been permitted to leave Gabon for Angola following an agreement between Angolan and Gabonese leaders. The release follows international demands and African Union intervention after a 2023 coup ended the Bongo family's lengthy governance in Gabon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:47 IST
Following a coup in 2023, former Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his family were allowed to leave the country, heading to Angola. The Angolan leader's office confirmed their arrival in Luanda through social media.

Their departure resulted from an accord between Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Gabon's new leader, Gen Brice Oligui Nguema. The latter had overthrown Bongo nearly two years after being declared election winner last month.

Bongo's family, detained on charges of money laundering and corruption, was released amid international pressure, including the African Union's calls. The coup marked an end to the Bongo family's 54-year rule in Gabon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

