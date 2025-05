Trump's Foreign Trip: Pragmatism, Partnerships, and Political Puzzles

President Donald Trump used his first major foreign trip of his second term to propose a vision for global stability based on pragmatism and self-interest. He praised US ties with wealthy Gulf nations as models for relationships with America's adversaries.

During a four-day Middle Eastern trip, Trump focused on economic and security partnerships, emphasizing his transactional diplomacy. Meanwhile, ongoing global conflicts, including those in Gaza and Ukraine, revealed the limits of US influence, even as Trump called for Russian engagement in nuclear discussions.

While Trump marveled at the opulence of Gulf states, he avoided pressing for improvements in human rights, a common stance by past US presidents. The trip also spotlighted Trump's business interests, as he negotiated significant deals with Gulf authorities while addressing regional conflicts with a focus on economic growth.

