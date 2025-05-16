Ukraine Prioritizes Unconditional Ceasefire in Russia Talks

In a pivotal diplomatic development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared that Ukraine's foremost concern in ongoing discussions with Russia in Istanbul is establishing an unconditional ceasefire. This step is crucial for laying the groundwork for subsequent peace negotiations.

At a gathering of the European Political Community in Tirana, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of this ceasefire to end hostilities and enable diplomacy. Building trust, he argued, hinges on the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Zelenskiy warned that failure by Russian representatives in Istanbul to agree on the ceasefire would signal a clear rejection of diplomatic engagement, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's role in hindering the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)