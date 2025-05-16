Japan's T-4 Aircraft Crash Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Military Buildup

The Japanese defense authorities have confirmed the recovery of the remains of one crew member involved in this week's T-4 aircraft crash. The training plane went down shortly after departing from Komaki Air Base, sparking a recovery operation that lasted two days.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of defense aircraft accidents, occurring as Japan intensifies its military efforts in response to geopolitical pressures, particularly from China. The crash has led to the grounding of the entire fleet of T-4 aircraft for urgent safety checks.

The ill-fated aircraft, notably lacking a voice or flight data recorder, was 36 years old, fueling debates over the safety measures as Japan significantly increases its defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)