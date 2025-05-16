ICC Prosecutor Steps Down Amid Misconduct Probe
Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court prosecutor, has temporarily stepped down as United Nations investigators near the end of their probe into alleged sexual misconduct. Court sources indicate he will be on administrative leave, with an official statement expected soon, according to Reuters reports.
According to sources in the prosecutor's office, an official statement detailing Khan's administrative leave was expected to be released later on Friday. This development marks a significant moment in the investigation led by United Nations investigators.
The probe's nearing conclusion brings attention to the actions of senior officials within international judicial bodies and the rigorous processes for addressing serious allegations. The outcome may shape the ICC's approach to similar cases in the future.
