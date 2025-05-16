ICC Prosecutor Steps Down Amid Misconduct Probe

Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, has taken a temporary leave of absence amid an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. This information was confirmed by court sources speaking with Reuters.

According to sources in the prosecutor's office, an official statement detailing Khan's administrative leave was expected to be released later on Friday. This development marks a significant moment in the investigation led by United Nations investigators.

The probe's nearing conclusion brings attention to the actions of senior officials within international judicial bodies and the rigorous processes for addressing serious allegations. The outcome may shape the ICC's approach to similar cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)