ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Temporarily Steps Down Amid Misconduct Investigation

Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has temporarily stepped down amid a nearing conclusion of a United Nations-led investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, sources informed Reuters on Friday.

According to the prosecutor's sources, a formal announcement was anticipated later Friday, indicating Khan's administrative leave. Despite the serious allegations reported last October, Khan has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The probe's outcome remains uncertain, with significant implications poised for the ICC, including its ongoing investigations into notorious war crimes involving the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)