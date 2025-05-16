Left Menu

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Down Amid UN Investigation

Karim Khan, ICC Prosecutor, temporarily steps down amid UN investigation into alleged misconduct. The ICC faces uncertainty about leadership amid ongoing high-profile investigations in Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflict. Khan's leave impacts ICC's credibility and operations, which are under U.S. sanctions for arrest warrants against foreign leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:10 IST
Karim Khan

In a move deemed unprecedented, Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has temporarily stepped down as a United Nations investigation nears its conclusion. The inquiry, which addresses allegations of sexual misconduct by Khan, adds to the existing uncertainty surrounding the court.

Khan's office announced that the prosecutor would be on leave until the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services completes the investigation. During his absence, the ICC's deputy prosecutors are expected to manage his responsibilities.

The ICC is currently handling high-profile war crime allegations involving the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's actions in Ukraine. Khan had previously requested arrest warrants for key figures in these conflicts, leading to U.S. sanctions that complicated relations with the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

