ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Down Amid UN Investigation

In a move deemed unprecedented, Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has temporarily stepped down as a United Nations investigation nears its conclusion. The inquiry, which addresses allegations of sexual misconduct by Khan, adds to the existing uncertainty surrounding the court.

Khan's office announced that the prosecutor would be on leave until the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services completes the investigation. During his absence, the ICC's deputy prosecutors are expected to manage his responsibilities.

The ICC is currently handling high-profile war crime allegations involving the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's actions in Ukraine. Khan had previously requested arrest warrants for key figures in these conflicts, leading to U.S. sanctions that complicated relations with the court.

