Unveiling the Influential 'Les Horaces': Quiet Architects of Marine Le Pen's Political Rebranding

Les Horaces, a secret group of French experts, has shaped Marine Le Pen's nationalist program over the past decade. Emerging from obscurity, this group aims to present a transformed, less extreme image of Le Pen's party. Established in 2015, they've pushed for pragmatic solutions while opposing financial speculation.

Updated: 16-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The clandestine circle known as 'Les Horaces,' credited with reshaping Marine Le Pen's nationalist agenda, has publicly emerged after a decade behind the scenes. Their newfound transparency seeks to soften the extreme image of Le Pen's party.

Founded in 2015, this group of experts has aimed to refine Le Pen's policies, notably advising against exiting the euro. On Friday, they unveiled a digital presence through a website and a YouTube channel, expanding on their ideological contributions.

André Rougé, the group's founder, emphasized their impact on the party's evolution, aligning it with realistic and pragmatic solutions. Guillaume Bigot highlighted a diplomatic stance distinct from major global powers, while expressing support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

