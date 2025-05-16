Trump's Nuclear Gamble: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

US President Donald Trump has publicly admitted for the first time that a proposal is on the table with Iran as their nuclear negotiations continue. The discussions, led by US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, face challenges over uranium enrichment, a crucial sticking point.

Trump's comments were made aboard Air Force One following his Middle East tour, calling for Iran to avoid developing a nuclear bomb, although US intelligence suggests Iran is not actively pursuing weaponization. Conflicting signals remain between the two nations, as Iran denies receiving a formal proposal.

Talks mediated by Oman aim to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief. Yet both countries and regional players like Israel pose threats of military action if a resolution isn't reached soon, escalating Mideast tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)